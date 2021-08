Allianz-Tiriac Relocates Its Head Office To Tiriac Tower Office Building In Bucharest

Insurance company Allianz-Ţiriac has signed a lease contract to relocate its head office to the Tiriac Tower office building located in Bucharest's Victory Square, where it will occupy three floors and a total area of 4,640 square (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]