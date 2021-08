Jewelry Retailer Teilor Posted RON88M Sales in 1H/2021, Up 116% from 1H/2020

Jewelry Retailer Teilor Posted RON88M Sales in 1H/2021, Up 116% from 1H/2020. Jewelry retailer Teilor generated sales of RON88 million in the first six months of this year, 116% above turnover hit in the same period of 2020 and over 46% higher than in the first half of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]