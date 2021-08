Purcari Wineries Revenue Up 25% To RON106M, Net Profit Up 31% To RON20M In 1H/2021

Purcari Wineries Revenue Up 25% To RON106M, Net Profit Up 31% To RON20M In 1H/2021. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) on Wednesday reported revenue of RON106.5 million for the first half of 2021, up 25% on the year, due to a 47% surge in sales in the second quarter of 2021, per the company’s financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]