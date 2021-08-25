 
August 25, 2021

Deloitte study: back-to-school spending is increasing. Digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies
Aug 25, 2021

Deloitte study: back-to-school spending is increasing. Digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies.

Back-to-school spending is projected to rise by 16% this year compared to 2020, reaching USD 32.5 billion, and digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies, driving the sales for technology-based products for students up 37% YoY, according to Deloitte 2021 back-to- school survey. For buying school-related technology products, 49% of participants consider online stores as first option, and 41% are planning to visit discount retailers.

