Deloitte study: back-to-school spending is increasing. Digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies. Back-to-school spending is projected to rise by 16% this year compared to 2020, reaching USD 32.5 billion, and digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies, driving the sales for technology-based products for students up 37% YoY, according to Deloitte 2021 back-to- school survey. For buying school-related technology products, 49% of participants consider online stores as first option, and 41% are planning to visit discount retailers. [Read the article in HotNews]