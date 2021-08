Romanian firefighters in Greece protect Profitis Ilias Monastery in Vilia

Romanian firefighters in Greece protect Profitis Ilias Monastery in Vilia. The Romanian military firefighters currently on mission in Greece have ensured, throughout Tuesday, until the early hours of Wednesday, protection against the wildfires for the Profitis Ilias Monastery in the area of Vilia. They deployed to the area with a fire engine, a cistern, an offroad (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]