AFSRU Analysis: The evolution of the Temporary Staffing Market for the first semester of 2021.

According to the data transmitted by the Human Resource Service Providers, members of AFSRU, the Romanian temporary staffing market increased by over 19% in the first half of the year. Most hirings on temporary work projects were made on entry level profiles. 37% of the total number of (...)