Insurer Allianz-Tiriac moves HQ to Tiriac Tower office building in Bucharest

Insurer Allianz-Tiriac moves HQ to Tiriac Tower office building in Bucharest. Insurance company Allianz-Tiriac announced that it signed the lease contract to move its headquarters to the Tiriac Tower office building in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square. The workspaces will be arranged on three floors and will occupy a total area of 4,640 square meters. Also, an Allianz-Tiriac (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]