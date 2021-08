Romanian fintech Bankata.ro raises EUR 180,000 funding for development

Romanian fintech Bankata.ro raises EUR 180,000 funding for development. Bankata.ro, a fintech platform that aggregates and compares financial products, raised EUR 180,000 in funding to develop and implement its business plan. The investment is coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with private investors (business angels). Founded by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]