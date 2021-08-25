Over 30 exhibitors displaying in second edition of this year's Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair

Over 30 exhibitors displaying in second edition of this year's Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair. The second edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair this year opened on Wednesday in the Council Square in Brasov, with over 30 exhibitors, including prestigious publishing houses in Romania, inviting the public until Sunday to see their offers of books, educational games and music. "Considering that it is the third time that the Gaudeamus Fair is in held in Brasov, the second edition this year, we can say that it becomes a traditional event in Brasov, we can say that it becomes a landmark event for Brasov residents. The people of Brasov can come and find here, in the heart of the city, the most interesting titles, the best publishing houses and the most interesting events. Certainly Brasov is an urban pole that can and should become a point of reference for everything that means culture, whether we are talking about written, visual or any kind of art, and all the events of this year show that we are heading in that direction," Brasov Deputy Mayor Flavia Boghiu told the opening of the Gaudeamus Book Fair. According to Elena Vieru, honourary chair of the Gaudeamus Fair, the strong point of this event is the fact that, "in a generous and beautiful space such as the Council Square many publishing houses have met and many people of culture will meet to exchange opinions, will carry on the message and so the tradition of the fair as well and the role of books in the world is somehow defended, guaranteed and carried forward." Over 30 book titles will be released from August 26 at the Brasov edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Fair, in the presence of the authors. The fair is open August 25 to 29, daily from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs and 16:00hrs to 21:00hrs, and public access will be allowed depending on the destination of the spaces that will host the stands and cultural events organised for this edition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]