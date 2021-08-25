COVID-19 claims another 14 lives, death toll rises to 34,453

COVID-19 claims another 14 lives, death toll rises to 34,453. As many as 14 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours (seven women and seven men), taking the country's death toll to 34,453, shows data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest victims had been hospitalised in Bucharest and in the counties of Arad, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Hunedoara, Neamt, Prahova, and Ilfov. Of these, two deaths were in the 40 - 49 years age range, one in the 50 - 59 age range, five in the 60 - 69 age range, two in the 70 - 79 age group and four in the 80+ age category. Eleven recorded fatalities were in patients with underlying medical conditions, one patient did not suffer from comorbid conditions and no such conditions have been reported so far for two of the victims. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]