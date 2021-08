Romania Awarded “Exceptional” Rating For Its Wheat, Barley, Rapeseed Crops In 2021

Romania Awarded “Exceptional” Rating For Its Wheat, Barley, Rapeseed Crops In 2021. Romania was awarded the “exceptional” rating for its crops in 2021. Agriculture ministry data show that Romanian farmers obtained record wheat, barley and rapeseed crops this year and very good maize and sunflower crops are also expected this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]