President Iohannis to attend events on 30th anniversary of Moldova's declaration of independence

President Iohannis to attend events on 30th anniversary of Moldova's declaration of independence. President Klaus Iohannis will be present in Chisinau on Friday to take part in the events marking the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Moldova's declaration of independence. Iohannis will have meetings with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, and with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski, according to the Presidential Administration. He will also hold joint press statements with them. Klaus Iohannis will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Stephen the Great and in the ceremony held in the Grand National Assembly Square. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]