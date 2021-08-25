Impact Signs RON16.1M General Contractor Agreement With RCTI Company For Residential Complex Construction

Impact Signs RON16.1M General Contractor Agreement With RCTI Company For Residential Complex Construction. Romanian real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) said in a stock market report Wednesday that it signed a general contractor agreement with RCTI Company SRL for the construction of a residential complex in capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]