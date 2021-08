Digi Allocates 39,000 Stock Options For RCS&RDS Staff For Fulfilment Of Performance Criteria Set Out

Digi Allocates 39,000 Stock Options For RCS&RDS Staff For Fulfilment Of Performance Criteria Set Out. Digi Communications said in a stock market report on Wednesday that the employees of RCS&RDS, the Romanian unit of Digi Group, will receive 39,000 stock options for the fulfilment of the performance criteria set out. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]