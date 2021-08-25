 
MAE: Turin - collapsed building in which three Romanians lived; one is seriously injured
A building in which three Romanians lived collapsed in Turin, one being seriously injured and the other two being in good condition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Wednesday. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that, through the Consulate General of Romania in Turin, following the information published in the Italian press regarding the collapse of a residential building, on August 24, 2021 in Turin, the Consul General went to the scene as a matter of urgency to take action with the local authorities and to obtain information on the citizenship, identity and health status of the affected persons. It emerged that three Romanian citizens lived in the collapsed building. One of them was injured and is in serious condition at the hospital, where he is receiving specialist care. The health condition of the other two Romanian citizens is good, and the local authorities will temporarily provide them with accommodation, the MAE informed. The MAE mentions that the representatives of the consular office are in contact with the affected Romanian citizens and their families, as they are provided with the full consular support, according to the legal competence. Also, the Consulate General of Romania in Turin continues the dialogue with the local authorities and the medical unit where the injured Romanian citizen was transported, being prepared to provide consular assistance, according to legal competence and depending on requests, in strict compliance with the measures adopted by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs brings to mind that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Turin: +39 011 249 57 75; +39 011 249 52 64; +39 011 18 95 83 90, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators in an emergency. Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special, emergency situation have at their disposal the permanent telephone of the Consulate General of Romania in Turin: +39 338 756 8134. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

