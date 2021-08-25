 
August 25, 2021

Romanian brigade continue to fight fires in Greece pending decision on future of their mission
Romanian brigade continue to fight fires in Greece pending decision on future of their mission.

The Romanian fire brigade on a mission to Greece continues to fight fires, and an assessment of their activity for a decision on continuing the mission past the established deadline will take place by the end of this week, head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Wednesday. He thus answered to whether or not extending the mission of the fire brigade currently operating in Greece to put out wildfires was being considered. "We receive from them daily activity reports, they are really fighting fires, and there are instances in which they are needed. We will assess by the end of the week with the team captain whether it is necessary for the brigade to stay as long as necessary or if it is necessary for a team to remain for a longer period, say 10 days; we will consider replacing the staff, without cars. If Greece together with the European Civil Protection decide on demobilisation, as they did the previous time, the brigade is then demobilised, which means that they are going back home. At this point, I understand that at the scene there are our teams and some teams from Poland. (...) And now it depends on Greece's decision, in addition, of course, on the European Civil Protection Mechanism. After consultation here, with the Prime Minister and the President we will see our approach moving forward," Arafat told a news conference on Wednesday at the Government House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

