SIF Muntenia Gets ASF Approval for RON26.8M Share Repurchase Program. Regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Wednesday announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) had approved its share repurchase program, which should enable it to repurchase 2.63% of its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]