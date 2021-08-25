EBRD Becomes Shareholder In Vestmoldtransgaz, With A 25% Stake, Starting August 25, 2021

EBRD Becomes Shareholder In Vestmoldtransgaz, With A 25% Stake, Starting August 25, 2021. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has become, starting August 25, 2021, a shareholder with a 25% interest in the share capital of gas transmission company Vestmoldtransgaz, the subsidiary of Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz in the Republic of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]