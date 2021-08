Bankata.ro raises 180,000 euro funding for development

Bankata.ro raises 180,000 euro funding for development. Bankata.ro, a fintech platform that aggregates and compares financial products, raised a funding of 180,000 euro to develop and implement the business plan. The investment is coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with private investors (business angels). Bankata.ro (...)