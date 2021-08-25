USR PLUS demands that culture minister withdraw draft law on historical monuments

USR PLUS demands that culture minister withdraw draft law on historical monuments. Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) demands that the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, immediately remove from public consultation and withdraw the draft amendment to the law on the protection of historical monuments. USR PLUS considers that the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]