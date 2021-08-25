CSAT: 200 Romanian troops to be used for the evacuation of Afghan citizens who worked for NATO missions



CSAT: 200 Romanian troops to be used for the evacuation of Afghan citizens who worked for NATO missions.

Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) decided on Wednesday that the Romanian Army, with a staff of 200 troops, should participate in the evacuation and relocation of Afghan citizens who worked for NATO missions in Afghanistan. The Romanian military will participate in the (...)