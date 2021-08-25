CSAT: 200 Romanian troops to be used for evacuating Afghans who worked for NATO missions



Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) decided on Wednesday that the Romanian Army, with a staff of 200 troops, should participate in the evacuation and relocation of Afghan citizens who worked for NATO missions in Afghanistan. The Romanian military will participate in the operation starting with August, for a maximum of 6 months. "The NATO operation will consist in principle of taking Afghan citizens from temporary bases in Kuwait and Qatar and relocating them to temporary bases stationed in the territory of the allied states, providing essential services. In this sense, based on the initial planning elements communicated by the Command of the Allied Forces in Europe, the CSAT decided the participation of the Romanian Army in this operation of evacuation and relocation of Afghan citizens with a maximum of 200 troops, starting with August 2021, for a period of no more than 6 months," the Presidential Administration states in a release. CSAT members concluded that managing the consequences of the situation in Afghanistan in the short, medium and long term, including in terms of lessons learned, will be one of the important elements of better practical cooperation, in complementarity, between NATO and the EU, and Romania will participate to this effort, adds the quoted source. Council members also stressed the need for greater coordination in strategic communication and the fight against misinformation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: presidency.ro