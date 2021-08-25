Romania to continue steps to bring Afghan collaborators, vulnerable categories, safely within its borders

Romania to continue steps to bring Afghan collaborators, vulnerable categories, safely within its borders. At a meeting on Wednesday, Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) discussed the current state of affairs in Afghanistan and its implications for Romania's interests, both in terms of security and politics and humanitarianism, and decided to continue to take steps to bring Afghan nationals - collaborators of the Romanian authorities and international organisations, students on scholarships and vulnerable categories, such as journalists, human rights activists, magistrates - safely to Romania. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration, CSAT appreciated the way in which the Interinstitutional Task Force managed the repatriation of Romanian nationals who requested it and the effort to relocate Afghan nationals - collaborators of the Romanian authorities and international organisations, students on scholarships and vulnerable categories, such as journalists, human rights activists, magistrates. The council also appreciated the effort of Romanian authorities to evacuate seven citizens of some partner and NATO member states. "At the CSAT meeting, it was established that further steps should be taken in order to bring Afghan nationals from the categories mentioned above safely to Romania, as objective difficulties related to security have so far prevented their access to the airport," the statement reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: presidency.ro [Read the article in Agerpres]