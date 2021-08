Furniture Retailer JYSK Opens Stores in Timisoara and Rosiorii de Vede, Reaches 106 in Romania

Furniture Retailer JYSK Opens Stores in Timisoara and Rosiorii de Vede, Reaches 106 in Romania. Danish-held furniture and home décor products retailer JYSK continues expansion in Romania by opening new stores, in Timisoara and Rosiorii de Vede, Teleorman, for a total of 106 in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]