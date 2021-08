Western Romania: Modular hospital for COVID-19 patients reopens in Timisoara

Western Romania: Modular hospital for COVID-19 patients reopens in Timisoara. The modular hospital for COVID-19 patients located on the CFR Stadium in Timisoara, western Romania, was reopened on August 25 amid a “constant increase” in new COVID-19 cases, Timis county prefect Zoltan Nemeth announced. The modular medical system of isolation and treatment (SMMIT) in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]