Romradiatoare Brasov Switches To RON1.2M Net Profit In 1H/2021

Romradiatoare Brasov Switches To RON1.2M Net Profit In 1H/2021. Romanian electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov (RRD.RO) reported a net profit of RON1.2 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with a loss of RON638,580 in the same period in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]