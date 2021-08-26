Central Bank: Romania’s Banking System Posts RON3.73B Profit In First Five Months Of 2021

Central Bank: Romania’s Banking System Posts RON3.73B Profit In First Five Months Of 2021. Romania’s banking system reached a profit of RON3.732 billion at the end of the first five months of 2021, according to a presentation released by Cristian Popa, member of the Board of Directors of Romania’s central bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]