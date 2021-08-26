Symmetrica Sees Paving Stone Market Reaching EUR165M at End-2021, Up Just 3% YoY

Symmetrica Sees Paving Stone Market Reaching EUR165M at End-2021, Up Just 3% YoY. Paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica of Suceava expects Romania's paving stone market to reach EUR165 million at the end of 2021, with its advance amounting to just 3% year-over-year, as the market is severely dented by the commodities (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]