1,000 Biggest Employers in Romanian Economy in the Past Five Years

1,000 Biggest Employers in Romanian Economy in the Past Five Years. The 1,000 biggest employers in the Romanian economy in mid-2021 had a headcount of 1.46 million employees, 72,000 more than in the similar period of 5 year ago, reveals an analysis by USR Plus deputy Cristian Seidler based on information from Revisal, the software keeping track of all employees (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]