Deloitte assisted the asset management firm The Rohatyn Group (TRG) in the sale of Pet Network, the leading omni-channel pet care platform in South-Eastern Europe, present through multiple brands in Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Bulgaria, to the private equity firm A&M Capital Europe. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.