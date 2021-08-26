PwC Survey: 55% of European consumers and 100% of fleet managers intend to buy electric vehicles in the next two years



Interest in electric vehicles is growing in Europe, with 55% of consumers and 100% of fleet managers stating their intention to buy such a vehicle in the next two years, according to the e-Readiness Report 2021 Survey conducted by Strategy &, the global strategy department of the PwC (...)