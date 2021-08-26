Romanian jewellery retailer Teilor reports record sales in the first half

Romanian jewellery retailer Teilor reports record sales in the first half. Romanian luxury jewellery retail chain Teilor reported record sales of RON 88 million in the first six months of 2021. This represents a 116% increase in turnover compared to 2020 and a 46% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels from 2019. The company estimates sales of RON 230 million for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]