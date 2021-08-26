Online app for authorization process on non-banking financial market launched by ASF

Online app for authorization process on non-banking financial market launched by ASF. The Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) has launched an online instrument that facilitates the process of authorization on the non-banking financial market which is part of the institution's strategy to digitize its activity, announced, on Thursday, the ASF. The new section of the Authorization heading, hosted on the Authority's website, makes available to those interested a list with all the necessary documents in the process of authorization on all three markets, as well as the normative acts that govern the process. "As I promised since taking over my mandate, we bring new, digital solutions to come to the support of citizens, as well as companies. ASF must be an institution that works in the interest of the consumer, and this new online instrument represents one of the projects done in this sense," said the head of the Financial Oversight Authority, Nicu Marcu. The head of the ASF mentioned that, in the coming period, the new online section for the authorization process will have new value, becoming an interactive portal, where it will be possible to upload documents and use electronic signatures. "ASF is transforming into a flexible, modern, digital institution. The interactions between us and stakeholders must be just a click away," said Nicu Marcu. The Financial Oversight Authority was established in 2013 through Emergency Ordinance 93/2012, approved by Law 113/2013, to regulate and oversee the insurance market, the private pensions market, as well as the capital market. ASF contributes to the consolidation of the integrated framework for functioning of the three sectors, which total over 10 million participants. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]