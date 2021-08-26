Agribusiness Germina Seeks To Sell Corn Processing Facility To Rodbun Group For EUR650,000

Agribusiness Germina Seeks To Sell Corn Processing Facility To Rodbun Group For EUR650,000. Seed producer and processor Agribusiness Germina plans to sell a corn processing facility in Vadeni (Braila County) to Rodbun Group, one of the leading agribusiness companies in Romania, at a price of EUR650,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]