BestJobs survey: Eight in ten Romanian employees planning to work past retirement age
Aug 26, 2021
Over six in ten Romanian employees say they do not currently have a plan to supplement their income when they retire, such as a private pension or real estate assets they could rent out or sell, and that they rely strictly on the state pension they will collect, shows a survey.
CNCAV: 13,363 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours
A total of 13,363 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,482 represent the first dose and 3,881 the second dose, according to a Friday's report from the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination.
Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity
In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's support for Moldova and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
George Enescu Festival - Mihai Constantinescu: Great foreign orchestras, new names, many Romanian artists
George Enescu International Festival Executive Director Mihai Constantinescu highlighted on Friday that all the moments for the public at this edition are very beautiful, very interesting and include everything a festival of this size should include.
"There are concerts of the great (...)
Romania, Moldova pledge to work together to achieve Moldova's European integration goal
Romania and Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
"In 1991, Romania was the first country (...)
Dacia Sandero, Best-Selling Car In Europe In July 2021
Dacia Sandero, produced in Romania, was the top-selling car in Europe in July 2021, per data from the Automotive News Europe, based on Jato Dynamics data. This is the first time when Dacia Sandero has placed first in Europe.
Minister of Youth and Sports Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men's C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo. Despite a better start, Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia's Jozef Metelka.
KATHE, AKANA! Aici și acum! Here and Now! The First International Roma Theatre Festival in Romania
The first edition of KATHE, AKANA! International Roma Theatre Festival presents on 30 August to 6 September, theatre shows and cine-Theatre shows, recent creations and premieres conceived and staged by professional Roma artists from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine.
