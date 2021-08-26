BestJobs survey: Eight in ten Romanian employees planning to work past retirement age

BestJobs survey: Eight in ten Romanian employees planning to work past retirement age. Over six in ten Romanian employees say they do not currently have a plan to supplement their income when they retire, such as a private pension or real estate assets they could rent out or sell, and that they rely strictly on the state pension they will collect, shows a... The post BestJobs (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]