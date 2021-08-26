Forever Hit festival brings 80s-90s music stars to Bucharest next month

Forever Hit festival brings 80s-90s music stars to Bucharest next month. Forever Hit, a special event dedicated to 80s-90s music, will take place in Bucharest next month. The festival will be held at the National Arena on September 18. The lineup includes several music stars of that period, such as Sandra, Alphaville, Dr. Alban, SNAP!, Ice MC, Haddaway, Nana, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]