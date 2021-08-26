Vitacom Electronics invests EUR 6.7 mln in new logistics centre in Romania

Vitacom Electronics, a distributor of electronic products and accessories, has moved to a new logistics centre after an investment of EUR 6.7 million. The company will also relocate its offices to the new location at the beginning of this fall. The new headquarters is located in Apahida (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]