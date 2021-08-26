Coronavirus in Romania: Infections number approaches 1.000. There have been 17 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Romania: Infections number approaches 1.000. There have been 17 deaths in 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 953 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered out of almost almost 36.000 tests and 17 patients have died. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units reached 228. [Read the article in Mediafax]