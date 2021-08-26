|
|
|
LabMinTurcan: Minimum wage increase to be backed by business environment, or else we get to layoffs
Aug 26, 2021
LabMinTurcan: Minimum wage increase to be backed by business environment, or else we get to layoffs.
The increase of the minimum wage must be done in accordance with the business environment, otherwise it will lead to layoffs and everything will turn against the people, Labour Minister Raluca Turcan said on Thursday in a press conference.
"Any increase in the minimum wage must also be supported by the economic environment, otherwise you end up with job losses and layoffs and everything turns against the people," she stressed.
The minister said that in 2019 it was the first time that the value of the minimum wage was calculated in relation to some well-defined indicators: productivity, inflation, increase in the average net salary gain.
"Depending on these indicators, a correction index was also applied and we reached the increase of the minimum wage at the end of 2019. At the beginning of last year, in the negotiations with the trade unions and employers' associations, we tried to maintain the same indicators in order to keep the jobs. We want to do the same thing this year. Moreover, I wish that, beyond the fact that by the end of the year I will present a legal framework so that the minimum wage has a justification for the increase that it will have, the same legal framework will remain longer in the term, because the business environment needs a projection not only for a year, but for two or three years, to know how to size the jobs and the level of wages," the minister went on.
When asked what guarantees she offers that this increase in the minimum wage will actually happen, Turcan replied: "My role is not to offer guarantees, but to have negotiations, to present advantages, disadvantages, analyses and to get to generate decisions. I don't think I'm any braver, nor less braver, if I start sketching the guarantees now. I, as Minister of Labour, believe that a predictable, sustainable increase in the minimum wage is needed, so as to increase the number of jobs and people's incomes to be decent."
According to the Minister of Labour, there are currently 1.6 million people in Romania paid the minimum wage.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
CNCAV: 13,363 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours
A total of 13,363 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,482 represent the first dose and 3,881 the second dose, according to a Friday's report from the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination (...)
Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity
In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's (...)
George Enescu Festival - Mihai Constantinescu: Great foreign orchestras, new names, many Romanian artists
George Enescu International Festival Executive Director Mihai Constantinescu highlighted on Friday that all the moments for the public at this edition are very beautiful, very interesting and include everything a festival of this size should include.
"There are concerts of the great (...)
Romania, Moldova pledge to work together to achieve Moldova's European integration goal
Romania and Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
"In 1991, Romania was the first country (...)
Dacia Sandero, Best-Selling Car In Europe In July 2021
Dacia Sandero, produced in Romania, was the top-selling car in Europe in July 2021, per data from the Automotive News Europe, based on Jato Dynamics data. This is the first time when Dacia Sandero has placed first in Europe, in a (...)
Minister of Youth and Sports Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men’s C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo. Despite a better start, Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia’s Jozef Metelka. 44-year old (...)
KATHE, AKANA! Aici și acum! Here and Now! The First International Roma Theatre Festival in Romania
The first edition of KATHE, AKANA! International Roma Theatre Festival presents on 30 August to 6 September, theatre shows and cine-Theatre shows, recent creations and premieres conceived and staged by professional Roma artists from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Ucraine. (...)
|