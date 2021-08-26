AAGES Targu-Mures Net Profit Spikes 413% YoY To RON3.2M In 1H/2021

AAGES Targu-Mures Net Profit Spikes 413% YoY To RON3.2M In 1H/2021. Industrial equipment producer AAGES Targu-Mures (AAG.RO) ended the first half of 2021 with a net profit of RON3.2 million, up 412.7% (over fivefold higher) year-over year, and a turnover of RON20.1 million, up 43.4% from the first half of 2020, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]