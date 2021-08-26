Monica Cadogan Steps Down As CEO Of Vivre Deco

Monica Cadogan Steps Down As CEO Of Vivre Deco. Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco on Thursday informed the holders of Vivre bonds, traded under the symbols VIV25E and VIV26E that, on August 24, 2021, Monica Cadogan announced her resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Vivre