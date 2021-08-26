Public and Private Firm Data Aggregator Global Database Wants to Raise EUR1.4M for Expansion

Global Database, an aggregator of public and private company data founded by two Romanians in 2015, wants to get EUR1.4 million funding for development, marketing investment and to hire sales specialists for the US and UK. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]