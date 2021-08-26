Romania's Budget Gap Reaches 2.89% Of GDP In January-July 2021

Romania's Budget Gap Reaches 2.89% Of GDP In January-July 2021. Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON33.97 billion in January-July 2021, or 2.89% of the gross domestic product, lower than RON49.68 billion, or 4.71% of GDP, in the first seven months of 2020, when the economy was mostly shut down by the pandemic, per finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]