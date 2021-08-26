Patria Bank Appoints Luca Victor Rogojanu As Deputy General Manager, Risk Division

Patria Bank Appoints Luca Victor Rogojanu As Deputy General Manager, Risk Division. The Board of Directors of lender Patria Bank a(PBK.RO) approved in its meeting of August 26 the appointment of Luca Victor Rogojanu to the position of Deputy General Manager, Risk Division, member of the Executive Committee of Patria Bank, for a four-year mandate, starting September 1, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]