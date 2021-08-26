PM Citu: We will prepare in detail application of the first stage of the electronic invoicing project



PM Citu: We will prepare in detail application of the first stage of the electronic invoicing project.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that the Government will prepare in the next period the application of the first stage of the e-Invoicing project – electronic invoicing in the B2G (business to government) relationship. “Today, together with the Minister of Finance and relevant (...)