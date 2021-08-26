EduMin Cimpeanu: Implementation schedule for the “Educated Romania” project will have to become available before September 10



Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu (photo), said on Thursday that an implementation schedule for the “Educated Romania” project will have to become available before September 10, adding that in order to achieve the intermediate objective of the project, the allocation 4.7% of the Gross Domestic (...)