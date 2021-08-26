GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 953 from approximately 35.600 tests done in last 24 hours

As many as 953 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, from approximately 35,600 tests done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior. Until Thursday, in Romania there (...)