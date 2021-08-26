LabMin Turcan: Minimum wage increase to be done in accordance with the business environment, otherwise it will lead to layoffs



The increase of the minimum wage must be done in accordance with the business environment, otherwise it will lead to layoffs and everything will turn against the people, Labour Minister Raluca Turcan said on Thursday in a press conference. “Any increase in the minimum wage must also be supported (...)