Klaus Iohannis calls on parents and teachers to get vaccinated

Klaus Iohannis calls on parents and teachers to get vaccinated. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday has called on parents and teachers to get vaccinated. In a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace, the president said that this way, parents and teachers will show that they care about school and the future of the children. The head of state said that it is particularly important for the educational process to take place as long as possible with physical presence, adding that the experience of the first year of the pandemic revealed that online education cannot replace the classic form of education, but only as a temporary solution. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]