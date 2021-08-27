School starts on September 13 in Romania, president calls on parents and teachers to get vaccinated



The new school year will start on September 13 in Romania, with in-person classes in localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate stays below six per thousand inhabitants, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, August 26. If this threshold is exceeded, the schools go online in (...)